Lakeville dance teacher charged with sexually assaulting teen student

A Lakeville dance teacher is accused of sexually assaulting a teen student in 2022.

Timothy Mark Olson Jr., 35, has been charged with felony third-degree criminal sexual conduct for acts that authorities say took place with a teenage girl at his Lakeville home from June 2022 through the end of that year.

Olson was charged by summons this week and had not been booked into the county jail as of Thursday. Olson is scheduled to make a first court appearance on the charge April 23, according to court records, which do not list an attorney for him. He could not be reached for comment Thursday.

According to the criminal complaint filed Wednesday in Dakota County District Court:

Lakeville police on Nov. 25 received a report regarding a sexual relationship between a student and a dance teacher, who was identified as Olson. The victim reported that Olson was her instructor at a dance studio beginning when she was in ninth grade.

The victim’s parents began paying Olson to teach her individual lessons when she was an 11th-grader. Olson started contacting the girl through Instagram messages, which “started out innocuous but progressed to asking Victim to come to his residence in Lakeville,” the complaint says. “(Olson) threatened suicide if Victim did not come over or respond quickly enough.”

Olson also showed up at the girl’s work several times, and texted her that “she was almost eighteen and asked how she would feel if something happened between them,” the complaint says.

The victim told police that Olson sexually assaulted her at his home approximately five to eight times in the summer and fall of 2022, while she was under the age of 18.

Officers spoke to Olson, who acknowledged being her dance teacher. When asked about the nature of their relationship, Olson said “he never forced or raped anyone,” the complaint says.

Olson mumbled during the entire interview and kept covering his face with his hands or shirt. He told police he “wouldn’t be able to tell the truth because he knew he would get in trouble,” the complaint says. When asked if he had sex with the victim, Olson said, “Yeah.”

Court records show Olson has one criminal conviction: gross misdemeanor DWI in November 2022 out of Hennepin County. He was sentenced to two years of probation.

Related Articles