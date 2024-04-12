Laketown Wharf ordered to partially vacate property after reports about unsafe stairwell

PANAMA CITY BEACH — The city of Panama City Beach has issued an order to vacate a portion of the Laketown Wharf condominium building after violations of the National Fire Protection Association Life Safety Code were found.

A visit to the building, 9902 S. Thomas Drive, was conducted on April 4 by city officials after they received a guest complaint about a stairwell. According to an order from the city dated April 10, the overall stairwell condition had deteriorated even more since the city’s April 1 inspection.

The Laketown Wharf condominium is seen in Panama City Beach on April 11. City officials issued an evacuation order for 63 units because of two unsafe stairwells.

A second site visit was conducted on April 9 by Mark McWaters, building official, and Michael Kunst, building inspector, to evaluate stairwells 1 and 6.

"It was determined that these two stairwells had significant rust throughout the stairwell, including landings, risers, and steps," the order reads. "In addition, the Fire Department Connection (FDC) located in stairwell 1 was foundcompletely severed due to rust and deemed inoperable for fire department use."

The city has ordered Laketown Wharf to vacate units within the 01, 02, and 38 stacks (floors 1-21.) Those units must be vacated no later than 6 p.m. April 13.

"Laketown Wharf has made repairs to stairwells since our April 2022 inspection, but the deterioration (of the stairwells) had accelerated recently," McWaters said during a news conference.

There is no timetable for when residents can return to their units, but the Laketown Wharf will keep track of all engineering reports as the stairwells get repaired.

"Our residents' safety are our biggest concern," said McWaters. "Our guests are always our top priority and we don't take any chances with their livelihood."

