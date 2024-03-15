Laketown Township Board officially OKs bid to demolish Huyser House

LAKETOWN TWP. — Another step toward the demolition of the oft-discussed Huyser House was taken Wednesday night, March 13.

Laketown Township Board members voted 3-1 to accept a bid from Specialized Demolition in Hamilton to demolish the 84-year-old Huyser House. The $29,845 bid was recommended and forwarded to the board by the Parks and Recreation Commission in a January meeting.

Supervisor Linda Howell, Treasurer Jim Johnson and Trustee Patrick Dietrich voted in favor of accepting the bid, while Clerk Amanda Davis voted against. Trustee Jim Delaney was attending the meeting via Zoom and could not vote.

The bid will now go back to the parks commission for action, according to a release from the township.

The Huyser House in Laketown Township on Dec. 28, 2023. The township board voted to accept a bid to demolish the home on Wednesday, March 13.

Board members had little discussion on the action outside of asking if the bid was sufficient to complete the demolition.

Township Manager Al Meshkin told board members he did not recommend accepting a bid. Meshkin is a member of the township’s Building Authority, which previously suggested a plan to turn the house into a Living Legacy Center.

“As far as the specifications on the bid, I think they’re fine. They do cover all the pieces that I was concerned with,” Meshkin said. “I’m just talking about the specifications, as I will say very publicly, I do not support this at all. I do not recommend it.”

The Laketown Township Board voted 3-1 to accept a bid to demolish the Huyser House on Wednesday, March 13, 2024.

He added Specialized Demolition had the most complete bid and has been good to work with in the past.

In a citizen comment session prior to the vote, township resident Steven Ringelberg again asked the board not to demolish the home. He previously presented a plan to the parks commission that would see him lease the home from the township, renovate it and manage it as a long-term rental. The plan was rejected by the parks commission in January.

The Huyser House, formerly owned by Manuel and Lilah Huyser, was donated to Laketown Township along with 102 acres of land, now Huyser Farm Park, in 2001. It went unused for more than 20 years.

It has been a frequent topic of discussion in the township over the past year and a half.

More: Laketown Township parks commission votes to demolish Huyser House

More: Last-ditch attempt to save Huyser House rejected

A special committee said in December 2022 the house should be torn down, citing safety, cost and a lack of purpose. In March 2023, Laketown's Parks and Recreation Commission voted 3-2 to hand the future of the home over to the Building Authority, which was tasked with making a plan for the structure by Sept. 15, 2023.

That plan was revealed in August — a suggestion to convert the home into a Living Legacy Center for a cost of roughly $125,000. The plan had received approval from the Land Conservancy of West Michigan, which holds an easement on the property.

However, the parks commission was unhappy with the decision and sent a letter to the township board relaying that opinion in September.

On Oct. 11, the township board asked the township attorney to provide an opinion on who has control of the house and whether the conservancy easement allowed the structure to be demolished.

Subscribe: Receive unlimited access to your local news coverage

That opinion was provided Nov. 1, when attorney Ron Bultje informed the township the Parks and Recreation Commission has control of the house. Bultje said the conservation easement does not prohibit the demolition of the house, should the township decide to knock it down.

At a Nov. 15 meeting, the first for the parks commission after the opinion was issued, commissioners voted unanimously to demolish the home.

Bids were reviewed in January and commissioners recommended the township board accept the bid from Specialized.

— Contact reporter Mitchell Boatman at mboatman@hollandsentinel.com.

This article originally appeared on The Holland Sentinel: Laketown Township Board OKs bid to demolish Huyser House