Laketown Township approves annual budget, featuring staff raises, small surplus

LAKETOWN TWP. — Laketown Township Board members approved the 2024-25 budget Wednesday, featuring a pay increase for staff and an addition to the township’s fund balance.

Board members voted unanimously to approve the budget during a March 13 meeting, which also included a public hearing on the plan.

Laketown Township’s fiscal year begins April 1. The budget projects total revenues of $1,955,485 with expenditures of $1,950,416, with the additional $5,000 in revenues being added to the township’s general fund.

The township levies 1 mill for general operations, along with 2.9756 mills for fire, roads, bike paths and drains.

Prior to a vote, Treasurer Jim Johnson shared his thoughts on the budget. He started by saying that although he planned to vote to approve the budget, there were things he would change.

“Although it’s probably not the exact budget I would have created if I did it alone, I think we can make it work,” Johnson said.

Johnson mentioned he’d like to see more money put into the township’s fund balance, rather than “spending virtually every nickel” the township sees in revenues.

“My biggest concern from a fiduciary standpoint is that we’re spending virtually every nickel that we bring in, even with the expected property tax revenue going up a bit over 8% in this next year’s budget,” he said. “In a nutshell, I don’t believe we should spend virtually every dollar we take in on annual expenses just to run the township.”

The Laketown Township Board. Back row, from left: Patrick Dietrich, Amber Davis and Jim Delaney. Front row: Jim Johnson and Linda Howell.

Township Manager Al Meshkin pointed out that the initial budget does include additional revenues that will be added to the fund balance. Meshkin also noted that this year’s budget includes a one-time payout to him of $162,121 upon his planned retirement in March 2025.

“You’re not going to be doing that next year,” he said. “If you keep the same budget for the following year, the township will be about $167,000 in the black.”

Laketown’s projected fund balance at the end of the 2024-25 budget year is $1,242,219, which is about 64% of the township’s yearly expenditure. The recommended minimum fund balance for townships is about 16%.

Included in the budget is a 5% increase for all township staff. Supervisor Linda Howell said she reviewed a recent wage study in nearby Park Township and the wages for Laketown’s employees will fall within the guidelines set out in that study.

Howell also said the township will be looking at potentially doing its own wage study soon, which would assist in hiring a new manager when Meskhin retires next year.

The board previously voted on 3% raises for the board and all ancillary boards and commissions.

The budget also includes $63,000 in contracted services expenses, but that may change in the coming months. After a discussion during a March 6 meeting, the board agreed to review each organization receiving money from the township before allocating the funds.

The largest contracted service is $45,000 to the Friends of the Felt Estate, which operates and maintains the Felt Estate for the township.

Other allocations include $5,000 to Evergreen Commons, $2,000 to Resilience, $1,500 for Holland fireworks and $1,000 each for 70 times 7, Reach For Recovery, Allegan County Legal Assistance Center and FellinLove Farm. Several other organizations receive lower levels of funding, according to the township.

Each organization will present to the township board in the coming months.

A township resident, Stacey LeFevre, provided the board with a version of the budget she created. She claimed to have included several projects funded without dipping into the fund balance.

The board did not discuss the proposal, but Johnson thanked LeFevre for her thought and effort.

“I went through it, there were some interesting ideas in it. There were some things that I think we just can’t do,” Johnson said. “I don’t want to just dismiss the fact that she offered up some different alternative ideas. We should at least acknowledge and thank her for putting some effort into it.”

