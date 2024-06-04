Laketown’s Huyser House has finally been demolished

LAKETOWN TWP. — After months of discussion and debate, Huyser House in Laketown Township has been demolished.

Huyser House was built in 1939 and donated to the township alongside 102 acres of land in 2001 to create Huyser Farm Park. It’s sat empty since, with the Laketown Township Parks and Recreation Commission unable to settle on a use for the home. In late 2023, the commission officially voted to tear it down.

After months of discussion and debate, Huyser House in Laketown Township has been demolished.

Specialized Demolition of Hamilton took down the 84-year-old house Monday, June 3, reducing the building to a pile of rubble and debris in less than an hour.

The house was, of late, a frequent topic of discussion in Laketown.

In December 2022, a special committee concluded the house should be torn down. That kicked off a year of back-and-forth between different committees and commissions regarding the building's future.

In March 2023, the parks commission voted 3-2 to hand the home’s future to the Building Authority, which was tasked with making a plan for the structure by Sept. 15, 2023. That plan was revealed in August — a suggestion to convert the home into a Living Legacy Center for a cost of roughly $125,000.

Specialized Demolition of Hamilton demolished Huyser House on Monday, June 3, reducing the building to a pile of rubble and debris in less than an hour.

Despite approval from the Land Conservancy of West Michigan, which held an easement on the property, the parks commission was unhappy with the plan and sent a letter to the township board opposing it.

Subscribe: Receive unlimited access to your local news coverage

On Oct. 11, the township board asked its attorney to provide an opinion on which commission had authority and whether the easement allowed for demolition. That opinion, provided Nov. 1, came down on the side of the parks commission.

The commission is welcoming ideas for the vacant space. They can be shared at parks meetings — 6 p.m. the third Wednesday of each month — or with chair Brad Laninga at parks@laketowntwp.org.

— Contact reporter Mitchell Boatman at mboatman@hollandsentinel.com.

This article originally appeared on The Holland Sentinel: Laketown’s Huyser House has finally been demolished