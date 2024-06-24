Lakeside Mall in Sterling Heights will close July 1: What to know about site's future

Lakeside Mall, a Macomb County fixture, is set to permanently close its doors on July 1.

This closure marks the end of an era for the once-thriving shopping destination along Hall Road in Sterling Heights. The 1.5-million-square-foot enclosed, Taubman-built mall was once known for its luxury retailers. It was expanded in 1990 and last renovated in 2007.

People walk in and out of Lakeside Mall in Sterling Heights on Tuesday, April 30, 2024.

Here's what you need to know about its upcoming closure:

Why is the mall closing?

Lakeside Mall saw declining foot traffic and an exodus of tenants in recent years amid the rise of online shopping and competition from the 2007 opening of The Mall at Partridge Creek, a nearby open-air center in Clinton Township.

Is the mall still open?

Yes.

Which stores are open?

Lakeside Mall has a directory, but at least some stores who are on this list have already closed. Below is a list of what's open at Lakeside Mall based on calls the Detroit Free Press made to the stores and information online but this could change quickly, as stores are closing this week, so it's best to call ahead if there's a specific store you're hoping to visit.

Claire's

Detroit City Sports

Express

Gameon

Hot Topic

J.C. Penney

Macy's

Mr. Sam's Tailor

Torrid

When did Lakeside Mall open?

Lakeside Mall opened in 1976.

When will it close?

July 1.

Will any stores remain open after it closes?

The existing Macy's and J.C. Penney department stores at the mall will stay open. In fact, Macy's is hiring for full and part-time positions. The former Sears and Lord & Taylor stores also will remain standing.

What will happen to the mall after it closes?

Plans then call for demolishing the mall.

What will the site be turned into?

Lakeside Town Center, a town-square-type project with apartments, new retail, restaurants, offices, a hotel and public recreation space. The Macy's and J.C. Penney department stores will anchor the new development.

A rendering of the planned Lakeside Town Center development, which would replace Lakeside Mall.

Lakeside Town Center would be built in phases and, as currently proposed, will eventually include:

2,219 units of housing (including 750 units of independent living and assisted living).

Nearly 180,000 square feet of retail and food and beverage spaces.

A 120-room hotel.

70,000 square-feet of office space.

As part of the $1 billion-redevelopment, about 30 acres of the site will be set aside for public spaces, including parks with outdoor seating. Plans also call for a new two-story community center and a biking/walking trail that would connect with other area trails.

When is construction on Lakeside Town Center expected to begin?

A groundbreaking is expected by late 2025.

Detroit Free Press writer JC Reindl contributed to this report.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Lakeside Mall closing July 1: What to know about stores, site future