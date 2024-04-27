Lakeshore Technical College's spring graduation is May 11. Here's how many are graduating and what to know about the 2024 class.

CLEVELAND — Lakeshore Technical College will hand diplomas to 325 students during its spring graduation celebration May 11 at the school’s Cleveland campus.

This includes seven students who are the first to graduate from LTC’s information technology-cybersecurity specialist associate degree program.

A majority of the almost 500 credentials being awarded are associate degrees, technical diplomas and certificates. Almost 100 registered apprenticeships, general education development (GED) certificates and high school equivalency diplomas (HSED) will also be awarded.

Maritime Museum event: Anishinaabe water rights activist featured in Wisconsin Maritime Museum's Think & Drink event May 2

"As we honor our students’ achievements, Lakeshore faculty and staff encourage them to always remember how their resilience and dedication helped them make it to this day,” LTC President Paul Carlsen said in a news release. “They have the power to make a lasting impact in our community, and we are confident they will succeed.”

Each academic area has a designated timeframe to have degrees presented to make it a more family-friendly event, the release said. Families and students should attend when it works best for them. The timeframes are as follow:

Health and Public Safety: 9-10 a.m.;

Advanced Manufacturing, Agriculture, Automotive, Energy, Registered Apprentices: 10-10:45 a.m.;

Business, Education, Culinary, General Studies: 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.; and

General Equivalency Development (GED) certificates, High School Equivalency Diplomas (HSED): 12:30-1 p.m.

Manitowoc history: This early Manitowoc County town had its own school, church and sports teams, like the Osman Scrubs

Campus buildings will be open 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. for people celebrating with students. A pop-up store will be open in the LTCbuilding for buying logo apparel and accessories.

Additional details can be found at gotoltc.edu/graduation.

Contact reporter Patti Zarling at pzarling@gannett.com or call 920-606-2575. Follow her on X @PGPattiZarling and on Instagram @PGPatti.

This article originally appeared on Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter: Lakeshore Technical College graduation set at Cleveland campus