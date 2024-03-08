Laken Riley Act passes House with Pfluger support

Mar. 7—WASHINGTON, Dc. Congressman — August Pfluger released the following statement after the House of Representatives passed the Laken Riley Act. Pfluger led the charge for the House to take action.

Rep. August Pfluger: "Laken Riley's death is a tragedy that would not have occurred if the U.S. had a secure border. After crossing the southern border illegally, her alleged murderer was released by the Biden Administration before being released again by local authorities after he was arrested for theft. President Biden's disregard for the rule of law is putting our communities at risk. House Republicans will not allow the President and his administration to release dangerous criminals into our communities."

Named after Laken Riley, a nursing student who was tragically killed by an illegal alien who was released by the Biden Administration, the legislation would require Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) to arrest, detain, and deport illegal aliens who commit theft-related offenses. The legislation would also allow individual states to sue the federal government if an immigration-related action harms the state or its citizens.