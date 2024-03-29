How do Lakeland's downtown facial-recognition cameras work? LDDA offers answers

Cameras installed by the Lakeland Downtown Development Authority, such as this one at Main Street and Tennessee Avenue, have been equipped with facial-recognition software to track "people of interest." The LDDA says that means people who have caused problems downtown.

A week after news reports surfaced about the Lakeland Downtown Development Authority using facial recognition software to track "people of interest" downtown, the agency issued a release to answer questions and quell some backlash.

In January, the LDDA said it was installing 14 security cameras, manufactured by Verkada, a San Mateo, California-based company at various spots around downtown to provide more security. On March 21, the LDDA discussed the facial-recognition program at its board of directors.

Tony Davila, LDDA's clean and safe manager, told the board that he had uploaded photos of various people into Verkada's software. The cameras are equipped with a facial recognition software to detect and record when those individuals move through a camera's field. LDDA staff members and Lakeland police officers will receive alerts whenever one of these "people of interest" is spotted in the city's downtown area, according to Davila.

The undated release appeared recently on the LDDA's website, downtownlkld.com, written by LDDA Executive Director Julie Townsend. It further defines "person of interest," as well as what criteria would put someone on the list of people being tracked. It also offered more information about the system's limitations, as well as the LDDA's policies for placing someone on the list and who would have access to the data.

"Cameras backed by facial recognition technology software have existed for a long time and are currently installed all over common spaces – public and private. Big box stores, convenience stores, intersections, stadiums, grocery stores, parks, schools," Townsend said in the release. "The difference is, the LDDA was transparent and told you about it. We believe in transparency."

What can the cameras and software do?

Townsend said the cameras "can provide footage of an incident of violence, threat, or vandalism."

Photos of offenders have to be manually loaded into the system, she said, and the system "doesn't collect or connect to any database of personal information."

"The software gives us ZERO information about that person – not a name, age, address, NOTHING," the release said. "All it allows us to do – depending on the quality of the photo – is identify if that person is detected by one of the cameras, i.e. that person is within the Downtown area at that time."

It then provides an email alert to the LDDA's clean and safe manager.

Who are people of interest?

The release defined people of interest as:

Someone who has been trespassed from multiple businesses in downtown.

Someone who has been trespassed from the Farmers Curb Market, which the LDDA owns and operates.

Someone who has threatened an employee, either verbally or physically.

Someone engaged in a crime in downtown, in which case Lakeland police would be consulted.

She cited the example an unidentified man who recently threatened an employee at the Saturday Lakeland Downtown Farmers Market. Townsend said the man left before police arrived.

"Cameras were able to identify his face; and now we will know if he comes into the area near our office," she said. "We can’t do anything else to or about him. But we owe that much protection to our staff and the public. To be clear, we do not know this man’s name or personal data because our facial recognition just matches faces."

Townsend said there are currently only three "people of interest."

Who has access?

Townsend said that, as the LDDA's executive director, she has access to the full camera system, as does Davila, the clean and safe manager. In addition, the LDDA's board of directors has full access and can log in at any time and check the "people of interest" and why.

Townsend said "no person is added as a 'person of interest' without reviewing the criteria and consultation with me."

"Our goal is to have no persons of interest," she said.

She said the LDDA can provide access police officers assigned to downtown, but the LPD has "expressed no interest in having daily access."

Can property owners or the public access the system?

She said the general public does not have access. Property owners where the cameras are installed can request access to the live feed, but only for the camera installed on their building.

"As of now, no property owner has requested access," she said. "They would not have access to add or view persons of interest."

No interest or time to track everyday people

Townsend said downtown property owners spend tens of thousands of dollars annually repairing vandalism and are victims of other crimes.

"We hope that public awareness of these cameras and their capabilities will deter vandalism, attempted break ins, or God forbid something more serious," she said, adding that the LDDA hopes the footage can help police when criminal activity occurs.

"We have no interest, time, or staff capacity to 'track' everyday people," she said.

Previous reporting by The Ledger's Sara-Megan Walsh was used in this report.

