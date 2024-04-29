Lakeland's 5 Points Roundabout is open to traffic Monday. Here's what to know

Lakeland drivers can test their skills navigating the city's new 5 Points Roundabout near Lake Beulah as of Monday. The city announced the roundabout that connects West Main Street, Lemon Street and Sloan Avenue has been opened to traffic about 94 days ahead of schedule. The previous signalized intersection was transitioned to a modern, single-lane roundabout with the aim of improving traffic flow in the Downtown West area. Here's what The Ledger knows about the roundabout and what else is being considered for traffic improvements at that intersection:

The 5 Points roundabout at the awkward little intersection of Main and Lemon streets and Sloan Avenue west of downtown Lakeland opened to traffic Monday, 94 days ahead of schedule.

Roundabout construction facts

Final contracted cost of project was $2,386,999.60.

Funded by Lakeland's Community Redevelopment Agency, Public Works, Lakes & Stormwater, and Utility departments.

Designed by Patel Greene & Associates.

Constructed by Gibbs & Register Inc.

Project managed by the Public Works Engineering Department.

Looking east where Main Street joins the 5 Points roundabout north of Lake Beulah in Lakeland.

Fun backs about the 5 Points Roundabout

Despite being named 5 Points Roundabout, it's a four-way intersection that's oddly shaped.

Estimated to have 10,000 vehicles per day use the intersection, based on a traffic study by GAI Consultants.

Roughly 370 vehicles go through the intersection during the weekday evening rush hour around 5 p.m.

The CSX bridge over Sloan Avenue offers only 12 feet six inches of clearance. The Florida Department of Transportation requires 16 feet of clearance, and CSX requires 16.5. Lakeland also hopes to add a future pedestrian path under the bridge to Bonnet Springs Park. The current bridge is too narrow to allow for safe foot traffic.

What about that narrow overpass?

The concrete CSX overpass over Sloan Avenue was first identified by Florida Department of Transportation as in need of improvement in 2013.

The current bridge only allows a 12-foot, 6-inch clearance for vehicles. FDOT requires a 16-foot clearance, and CSX requires a 16.5-foot clearance.

Twenty-two documented crashes over the past five years, as of September 2023, and those are only the crashes officially reported. Doesn't include scrapes.

City staff have come up with nine possible arrangements to modify the CSX overpass, and has sought funding from FDOT for a more complete study of the possible alternatives in the late fall 2023.

This article originally appeared on The Ledger: Lakeland's 5 Points roundabout opened Monday. Here's what to know