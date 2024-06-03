Lakeland won't release body camera footage of teen's viral arrest while it's under review

A 29-second video appears to show Lakeland police officers repeatedly punching and striking a 16-year-old male, while holding him by his hair, during an arrest have sparked community concerns.

Despite calls for transparency, Lakeland officials have declined to release body camera footage from a viral arrest of a 16-year-old teen.

Terry Coney, president of the NAACP Lakeland branch, asked Lakeland commissioners to consider releasing the full body camera footage from two Lakeland Police Department officers who appear to repeatedly punch a 16-year-old Black teen in a viral video.

"All I ask, and all I think the community asks, is to be as transparent as possible," he said at Monday morning's commission meeting.

Coney said he has received multiple phone calls and countless texts since a video went viral last week. The NAACP president reviewed the video less than 24 hours after its posting, and said he's had conversations with Lakeland Police Chief Sam Taylor and Lakeland Mayor Bill Mutz about it.

"I appreciate your comments and the tone of them," Mutz said on Monday. "Our goal is to provide the time is for the internal investigation that honors those [police officers'] rights and we will make a statement through the city as soon as that is done. Until then, we want to follow due process."

What's happened so far?

Lakeland Police Department responded to a call on Memorial Day reporting there were several people in the pool at Caroline Apartments, 1906 Griffin Road, who did not live in the apartment complex. Upon arrival, officers said a 16-year-old boy declined to give his apartment number, and the officers verbally trespassed him from the property.

The officers said the 16-year-old boy continued to ignore repeated warnings to leave the property, stating "I don't have to talk to you," according to a police affidavit.

A bystander's 29-second video was posted May 28 on Facebook showing the boy standing in the corner of the room with two officers in front and to the side of him. One of the officers can be seen repeatedly punching the teen in the upper torso and head region as the boy's arms flail. The officer standing nearest the camera can be seen grabbing the teen, who is bent over, by his hair around the 7-second mark.

One of the Lakeland officers takes a step forward around 15 seconds into the video, winds back and appears to punch the teen in the face while the other remains a short distance away with a taser aimed at the teen's chest.

The teen responds by raising both his arms, open palm slapping at the officer as he backs away and then lowering his arms, appearing to shield his face and chest at the 17-second mark. The same officer steps forward and appears to punch the teen's head and face at the 18-second mark before sound indicates a taser was deployed.

Following the viral video, Taylor has called for an administrative review of the arrest. The police chief has declined to speak with The Ledger, citing an inability to speak about an ongoing investigation.

Black Lives Matter Restoration Polk Inc., the Poor and Minority Justice Association and others called for a rally in front of the police department's headquarters on North Massachusetts Avenue on Saturday.

"We're standing here and we are going to fight for justice, protesting," Pastor Clayton Cowart, leader of the Poor and Minority Justice Association, said in a Facebook video. "We are standing here together in unity to demand change."

Tension, questions raised by recent events

Recent events between Lakeland Police Department and the community have heightened the tension around the 16-year-old teen's arrest.

A little over a week before the video emerged, the State Attorney's Office for the 10th Judicial Circuit dropped all charges against Antwan Glover. Glover, 37, had faced three counts of battery on a law enforcement officer and one count of resisting arrest with violence.

The Lakeland Police Department’s Street Crimes Unit stopped Glover on Dec. 18, 2022, on West Ninth Street for allegedly not wearing a seatbelt, and officers then saw marijuana inside his car, according to an arrest affidavit. Officers eventually pulled Glover from the vehicle and forced him to the street before handcuffing him.

Two videos of Glover's arrest, later posted online, showed an officer punching Glover in the head and upper torso while Glover’s hands, with open palms, appeared to be held by his face.

The State Attorney's Office determined in July 2023 the four officers in Glover's arrest would not face criminal charges, stating the partial video circulating was "a misleading representation of the entire incident."

State Attorney Brian Haas made clear in the July letter that Glover's own actions justified the officers' use of force — seemingly at odds with the decision to later drop his charges.

What are LPD's standards?

The NAACP Lakeland Branch put out a statement on Facebook following the Memorial Day arrest.

"We strongly condemn the use of physical force by these professionally trained officers against this unarmed young man," read the organization's statement.

Coney said city officials need to take a deeper look at the de-escalation training Lakeland's officers receive. He said Okaloosa Sheriff Eric Aden released body cam footage shortly after a deputy shot and killed an active-duty U.S. Airman Roger Fortson on May 3. The video was heavily redacted according to a statement from Fortson's family, as reported by USA Today. Last week, the Okaloosa department fired the deputy, Eddie Duran.

In response to questions about options other than physical force, LPD spokesperson Officer Stephanie Kerr said all officers are issued an aerosol deterrent, such as pepper spray or mace. However, Kerr said the decision is left up to the individual officer on whether they wish to carry the aerosol deterrent provided.

The Ledger has reached out to the police chief for an interview regarding the police department's policy on protective action, or use of force, and further details on what de-escalation training is provided.

Sara-Megan Walsh can be reached at swalsh@theledger.com or 863-802-7545. Follow on X @SaraWalshFl.

This article originally appeared on The Ledger: Lakeland won't yet release body camera footage of teen's viral arrest