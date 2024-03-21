Lakeland woman arrested for DUI manslaughter in wrong-way crash: police

LAKELAND, Fla. (WFLA) — Nine months after a wrong-way crash killed a 60-year-old Lakeland woman, the surviving driver has been arrested.

On June 31 at 10:24 p.m., the Lakeland Police Department responded to a crash in the 4300 block of Harden Boulevard.

Body with ‘toes sticking out of the ground’ identified as missing Florida man: police

Officers said the driver of a Honda, identified as Ashley Melo, 23, of Lakeland, was traveling in the southbound lanes on Harden Boulevard when she entered the northbound lanes, in the direct path of a Jeep.

Melo struck the Jeep, sending both drivers to a nearby hospital for treatment. Melo was taken for incapacitating injuries, while the 60-year-old woman in the Jeep was transported with critical injuries.

A few weeks later on July 16, the 60-year-old was pronounced dead by medical staff.

PHOTOS: Alligator spotted eating another gator by Florida woman on running trail

Investigation revealed that Melo was traveling 85 mph in a 40 mph zone with a blood alcohol level of .208g/L, more than double the level alcohol limit.

Police got an arrest warrant and charged Melo with DUI manslaughter, DUI .15 or higher, and DUI and property damage. On Tuesday, Melo was booked into the Berkeley County Jail in South Carolina for the warrant.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFLA.