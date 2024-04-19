Lakeland resident is third Republican candidate for open Fla. House-49 seat

Jennifer Kincart Jonsson has filed to run for the Florida House in District 49 as a Republican.

Jennifer Kincart Jonsson of Lakeland is the third candidate for an open Florida House seat, seeking to succeed Rep. Melony Bell, R-Fort Meade.

Jonsson filed Monday to run in District 49, which covers southwest Polk County, stretching as far north as Saddle Creek Road in Lakeland. She joins fellow Republicans Heather McArthur and Shawn McDonough in the race.

Bell, a three-term representative and former Polk County commissioner, is leaving to run for Polk County Supervisor of Elections.

Who is Jonsson?

Jonsson, 46, is vice president of A-C-T Environmental & Infrastructure Inc., a Bartow business that her family has owned and operated since 1987. The company provides such services as waste management, remediation of contaminated areas and environmental compliance.

A Polk County resident since infancy, Jonsson graduated from Lakeland High School in 1996. She earned a bachelor’s degree in health science and a master’s in public health, both from the University of Florida. She is a married mother of three children, ages 13, 16 and 18.

Jonsson said she was the youngest chair of the United Way of Central Florida’s board of directors and its annual campaign. She has also served with Lakeland Regional Health’s Women in Philanthropy, Achievement Academy, the Polk State College Foundation, Salvation Army and the Polk Efficiency Commission, she said in a news release.

The Winter Haven Chamber of Commerce recognized her as a Polk Emerging Leader in 2013.

What does she say?

Jonsson, making her first run for office, described herself as a steadfast, conservative Republican. She said she would bring the perspective of a “a devoted mom, community advocate and seasoned businesswoman” to the Florida House.

Jonsson listed public safety, immigration and inflation — including rising insurance rates — as her chief concerns. Her three children all attend McKeel Academy of Technology, a charter school that receives public funding.

“Parents should have the ability to have involvement in their child's education,” she said. “We are the only state to have universal school choice, which I think is awesome, that the dollars follow the child. I just want to make sure we continue on that trajectory.”

U.S. House District 15: U.S. Rep. Laurel Lee draws second Republican challenger

Jonsson said she wants to set an example for her two teenage daughters.

“If I can make my mark and be able to contribute to the state of Florida in a positive way, I want to be able to do that,” she said. “I also want to show my girls and young women that we can do anything we want to do, and I want to show them that we can be strong advocates for our community.”

Other details

McDonough has reported nearly $101,000 in campaign contributions, and McArthur has reported about $57,000.

District 49 is one of four Florida House districts that include parts of Polk County. As of Thursday, no Democrat had yet filed to run in that district or in District 48, which is also open.

The deadline for qualifying is June 14.

Gary White can be reached at gary.white@theledger.com or 863-802-7518. Follow on Twitter @garywhite13.

This article originally appeared on The Ledger: Lakeland resident is third GOP candidate for open Florida House seat