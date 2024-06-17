Lakeland McDonald’s worker accused of throwing drink at customer, shooting car over wrong order

A 22-year-old McDonald’s worker is accused of throwing a drink at a customer and shooting the customer’s car over a complaint about a wrong order, the Lakeland Police Department said.

Police said they were called at about 1 a.m. Friday to a shooting at the restaurant on East Memorial Boulevard.

They said the dispute began in the drive-thru when two customers in a vehicle communicated to the worker that their order was incorrect.

Investigators said Chassidy Gardner argued with the customers at the drive-thru window before throwing a drink at them as they were trying to leave.

“Two of the customers got out of their vehicle and opened the drive through window to throw drinks at Gardner, who then armed herself with a handgun,” police said in a news release. “The customers drove around the west side of the business, and Gardner walked outside the business with her gun to argue further.”

Police said Gardner then shot the vehicle as the customers were leaving the parking lot.

Gardner was arrested on charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

