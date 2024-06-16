Lakeland’s first commercial airline in over a decade

Avelo Airline takes off with a nonstop service flight from Florida’s Lakeland International Airport to southern Connecticut.

The flight will leave from Lakeland’s International Airport to Tweed-New Haven Airport.

Avelo said the flight is the first and only airline to offer a nonstop service between Lakeland and Connecticut.

The airlines will operate this route twice weekly, on Thursdays and Sundays, in a Boeing Next-Generation 737 aircraft.

Fares will start at $81.

Lakeland City manager Shawn Sherrouse said, “We are filled with optimism about our airport and the travel possibilities that Avelo Airlines will bring to our residents. This is only the beginning of a promising partnership journey,”

