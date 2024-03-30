Lakefront Authority adding extra protection measures for Easter crowd

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Celebrating Easter weekend along the lakefront is a longstanding tradition for many families.

However, some say the big day can be a headache due to the crowds.

“I mean they’re coming out after church, and it gets really congested and they you get other groups that may not be necessarily celebrating. You know, it gets dirty. It gets loud, so we thought that we’d come out here on good Friday to celebrate together,” resident Ashley Willard said.

Easter Sunday along the Lakefront is also known for what’s usually left behind when everyone heads home, and that’s trash.

“Not enough trash cans, not easily exchangeable. Some people think it’s just easier to throw it on the ground or the trash cans overflow, so that’s a really big issue,” resident Brooke Williams said.

It’s an issue that’s being dealt with by both the Lakefront Management Authority and the Flood Protection Authority.

They’re teaming up to provide extra trash bins, mobile camera units, two ambulances and four NOPD officers on horseback.

“Having extra police enforcements and extra people for safety is going to really be a good thing for the area because along with the trash, there’s a lot of crime as well so I feel like cracking with extra police is going to do a good thing with keeping the area clean and safe,” resident Alyssa Wallace said.

As for traffic, if it gets too bad, officers may have to temporarily limit access at several intersections in the area.

“I feel like it’s good on one hand cause we want to be encouraged to keep it clean and to keep everyone on their best behavior I guess, but it’s sad that they have to go through those measures and you can’t just encourage a neighborly feel,” Willard said.

