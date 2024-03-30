Lake Worth Beach, Pahokee and Wellington to hold runoff elections Tuesday

Supporters wave at cars entering the parking lot at Pompey Park in Delray Beach on March 19.

Lake Worth Beach, Pahokee, and Wellington will all have runoff elections Tuesday.

Runoffs occur in certain communities when candidates fail to each the 50%-plus threshold needed to win the race outright. When that occurs, the top two candidates face off in another election.

In Lake Worth Beach, voters will choose between the incumbent mayor, Betty Resch, and Andy Amoroso.

In Wellington, voters will determine the outcome of two Village Council seats. The Seat 1 race features Amanda Silvestri and Bob Margolis. The Seat 4 runoff features Shelley L. Albright and Maria Antuna.

Pahokee has two City Commission seats that need to filled. The Group 1 candidates are Monique Gordon and Everett D. McPherson Sr. The Group 2 candidates are Sanquetta Cowan-Williams and Sara Perez.

Mike Diamond is a journalist at The Palm Beach Post, part of the USA TODAY Florida Network. He covers Palm Beach County government and transportation. You can reach him at mdiamond@pbpost.com. Help support local journalism. Subscribe today.

