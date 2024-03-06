Lake Worth athletic booster club president accused of moving money to his bar, police say

A North Texas athletic booster club president was arrested after he allegedly moved money from the club’s accounts to a bar he co-owns, according to Lake Worth police.

Joey Wilcoxson, 41, who formerly led the Lake Worth Athletic Booster Club, was arrested Monday on a theft charge, police said in a news release Wednesday. He is being held at the Lake Worth Jail on a $25,000 bond.

In January, an audit was conducted on the club’s accounts, which at the time of the audit only contained $3.35, according to police.

The audit revealed multiple “suspicious” withdrawals totaling about $12,900 between 2021 and 2023, prompting auditors to contact police, the release says.

In their investigation, detectives determined Wilcoxson illegally appropriated funds from the booster club by moving money between the club and a Fort Worth bar that he co-owns, Pearl’s Saloon, according to the release. Once he moved the money, Wilcoxson would withdraw it in cash from a local branch, investigators said.

It was also discovered that while he was booster club president, he refused to provide financial statements to the club’s treasurer, police say.

Anyone with additional information about the theft is asked to contact Lake Worth detectives at LWCID@lakeworthtx.org or by calling (817) 237-1224.