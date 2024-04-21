Escaped Lake Wales police K-9 found safe

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Lake Wales Police K-9 Hunter was found safe Sunday afternoon after he managed to escape from his kennel sometime after midnight.

The Lake Wales Police Department said Hunter was found safe and “glad to be home” in an update.

Hunter went missing from the Lake Wales Advent Health Hospital area.

