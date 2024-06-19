Lake Wales man fatally shot after threatening another man while armed, PCSO says

A Lake Wales man was fatally shot Tuesday night after he confronted another man outside a residence while armed, the Polk County Sheriff's Office said.

According to a Sheriff's Office news release, Vincent Thomas Jr., 21, and at least three other people drove to a home on Northside Drive in Lake Wales about 7 p.m. There, Thomas got out of the car armed with a handgun and confronted a 20-year-old man outside the home.

While not identifying the other man, the Sheriff's Office said he and Thomas went to Lake Wales High School together and had a disagreement.

During the argument, the resident of the home armed himself with a rifle and shot at Thomas several times, hitting him at least twice, the Sheriff's Office said. The shooter remained at the scene and cooperated with detectives.

Thomas was taken to AdventHealth Lake Wales hospital by his friends, where he died. Two of those friends were arrested on charges of tampering with evidence, and providing false information to law enforcement during a felony investigation, the Sheriff's Office said.

The investigation is ongoing.

