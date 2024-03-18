Lake Wales man, 24, dead after Monday morning single-car crash, troopers say

A 24-year-old Lake Wales man is dead after authorities say he was involved in a single-car crash.

The wreck happened around 1:45 a.m. along Ben Hill Griffin Parkway, near Parallel Drive, in San Carlos Park, according to a Florida Highway Patrol incident report.

Troopers said the car was traveling north on Ben Hill Griffin Parkway, approaching Parallel Drive, when the driver lost control.

Authorities said the car entered the outside shoulder, in the sidewalk area, crossed the travel lanes, overturned onto the median and collided with a street sign and two trees.

Troopers said the driver died on scene. He's one of at least 26 deaths stemming from Lee County crashes this year.

