Is Lake Wales city manager leaving? James Slaton is finalist in two other Florida cities

James Slaton, who has worked for the city of Lake Wales for nearly 20 years and became city manager in 2020, is a finalist for city manager positions in two coastal Florida cities.

Lake Wales City Manager James Slaton is a finalist for the same position in two Florida coastal cities.

Slaton is among four finalists for city manager of New Smyrna Beach, a city of about 32,000 in Volusia County. The city has scheduled a public meeting with the job candidates for Friday at 6:30 p.m. The four finalists emerged from 54 applicants, New Smyrna Beach reported.

Slaton is one of five finalists for city manager of Treasure Island, a city of about 6,500 in Pinellas County. Each candidate is scheduled to meet with city commissioners June 19 before public interviews on June 20, the city announced.

Slaton joined Lake Wales in 2005 as an informational technologist and network administrator. He progressed to become assistant city manager and was promoted to his current position in 2020.

This article originally appeared on The Ledger: Lake Wales city manager is finalist for top jobs in two other cities