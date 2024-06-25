Lake Wales City Manager James Slaton not hired after being finalist in two Florida cities

Lake Wales City Manager was a finalist for the same position in two coastal Florida cities, but both cities - New Smyrna Beach and Treasure Island - selected other candidates.

It appears that Lake Wales City Manager James Slaton will not be leaving for another city.

Slaton had been named a finalist for city manager positions in two coastal Florida cities, but each chose to hire another candidate.

New Smyrna Beach announced that it had offered the position to Kevin Cowper, formerly city manager in Dothan, Alabama. Treasure Island, on the west coast, announced last week that it had chosen Chuck Anderson, deputy city manager of Great Falls, Montana.

Slaton joined Lake Wales in 2005 as an informational technologist and network administrator. He progressed to become assistant city manager and was promoted to his current position in 2020.

