Lake Travis Superintendent Norton: District dances to national title, closing for eclipse

It is hard to believe that we are less than two months away from the close of the 2023-2024 school year! Those of us who work in K-12 know that once we are back from spring break, it is a sprint to the finish line. And that is exactly where we find ourselves.

There are so many successes and accolades to highlight since my last column in January. However, for the sake of brevity, I invite you to follow @ltisdschools on social media — in particular, via Facebook, Instagram, and X (formerly Twitter) and see the great things happening across our district for yourself.

But there is one recent accomplishment that I would like to share with you. This month, the Lake Travis High School Cavalettes earned a national championship at the 2024 Crowd Pleasers Dance Nationals in Orlando, Florida. The Cavalettes also earned overall national champion ifficer line, first runner up social officers, national champion 11th-12th grade soloists, and highest scoring dance of the day officer and team. What an incredible experience for these young ladies, their faculty sponsors and parents. They are to be commended for their success as well as for representing Lake Travis High School at the national level. With their season coming to an end, the Cavalettes are already planning for next year. The sky is the limit for this award-winning program.

Speaking of, due to a number of safety and operational concerns surrounding the total solar eclipse on Monday, April 8, Lake Travis ISD has made the decision to close schools for all students and staff. Because we have reserved a sufficient number of instructional minutes for the current school year, students will not be required to make up this day.

According to NASA, at approximately 1:36 p.m. on April 8, Central Texas will experience a total solar eclipse. As a result, local officials and first responders anticipate a significant influx of visitors for this extraordinary event, straining local infrastructure and resources and potentially impacting school operations. The decision to close our schools reflects a commitment to ensuring the safety and well-being of students and staff during this once-in-a-lifetime experience.

We acknowledge that a solar eclipse of this magnitude is a unique educational opportunity that is creating much anticipation and excitement across our district. While our schools will be closed on April 8, rest assured our students will engage in classroom activities leading up to the event. It is our sincere hope that staff, students and families across Lake Travis ISD will safely witness this celestial phenomenon and create lasting memories together.

Keeping with our theme of safety and wellness, we recently updated our COVID-19 protocols in accordance with new guidelines provided by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the Texas Department of State Health Services and Austin Public Health. Effective immediately, COVID-19 case reporting criteria have been removed to align with this latest guidance. Additionally, the isolation period for those who test positive for COVID-19 also has been revised. The return criteria now require individuals to be fever-free for a minimum of 24 hours before returning to school or work. These adjustments prioritize the health and safety of our students, staff and community members while ensuring compliance with the most current public health guidelines.

As previously mentioned, while one year is coming to a close, we are already hard at work preparing for another. In fact, new student enrollment for the 2024-2025 school year has begun. Parents and guardians of students in grades K-12 who will be new to LTISD for the 2024-2025 school year may now enroll their child online at www.ltisdschools.org/enrollment. If you know a friend or neighbor who will have a new student in our district in the fall, please share this information with them.

In the meantime, as we head toward the final lap of the 2023-2024 school year, I cannot think of a more appropriate time to pause and appreciate our teachers and support staff for what they do each and every day for our students. I am both thankful and proud to serve this great district of ours.

Paul Norton is the superintendent of the Lake Travis school district.

