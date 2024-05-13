Lake Tahoe expected to be full for the first time since 2019

Lake Tahoe is expected to be full for the first time in five years thanks to recent wet winter seasons in California, a new report from the U.S. Department of Agriculture stated.

Strong precipitation in January, February and March led to winter snowpack above the median, according to the report.

“April 1 snowpacks were 108-244% of median across the region and May 1 snowpacks continue to be above normal at 102-184% of median despite a dry April and areas of record snowmelt,” the report said.

The report predicts that snowmelt would be sufficient to fill up the lake, which was last at full capacity in June 2019.

“Once full, the stored water in Lake Tahoe typically provides sufficient supply for three years if snowpacks are below normal,” the report said.

“The water year continues through September, but it is already a safe bet to pencil in a win on this year’s report card, especially for northern Nevada.”

The dam at Lake Tahoe’s outlet can provide up to 6 feet of storage, totaling 744,500 acre-feet.

Lake Tahoe’s water levels frequently fluctuate, with its lowest levels typically occurring in December and January and later increasing in the spring as melting snow travels down nearby mountains.

