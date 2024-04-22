Lake Region State College practical nursing program ranked seventh in the Midwest

Apr. 22—DEVILS LAKE — Lake Region State College's practical nursing program was ranked seventh in the top 25 nursing programs in the Midwest, a press release said.

The ranking was performed by NursingProcess.org, a website containing resources and information about nursing education and careers.

The website assessed and ranked the best licensed practical nursing and licensed vocational nursing programs in the Midwest based on their NCLEX-PN pass rates of the most recent three years, the release said. The NCLEX-PN is the national examination for practical nurses, which tests someone on if they're ready to begin work as an entry-level practical or vocational nurse.

The three pass rates were weighted for the assessment. The most recent year was weighted 50 percent, the second 30 and the third 20.

The editorial team at NursingProcess.org evaluated 660 schools that offer LPN/LVN programs in the Midwest, including North and South Dakota, Minnesota, Iowa, Wisconsin, Missouri, Kansas, Ohio, Nebraska and Illinois. LRSC's program was the highest ranked in both Dakotas and Minnesota, the release said.

"The program offers a well-rounded curriculum that combines classroom lectures with real-world clinical training in a variety of health care settings," NursingProcess.org said.

The full list of the top 25 schools can be found on

NursingProcess.org

.