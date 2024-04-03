Lake Pueblo State Park adopts new policy that allows boats to depart water after hours

Lake Pueblo State Park adopted a policy that will allow boaters to exit the water after hours.

The policy, which took effect April 1, comes after Lake Pueblo installed new gates this past winter at the south boat ramp so boaters can fish and boat past the park's ramp deadline. The spring hours at that ramp are from 5 a.m. to 10 p.m.

The policy is a “response to our guests” who like to fish and boat at the lake late at night, Joe Stadterman, park manager for Lake Pueblo State Park, said in a news release.

“We are trying to accommodate them while maintaining the highest defense possible to prevent aquatic nuisance species from entering the lake,” Stadterman said.

Boaters head into the Northshore Marina at Lake Pueblo on Wednesday, July 12, 2023.

The change is a notable shift from previous policy at Lake Pueblo, which did not permit after-hour boat departures because of the rise of aquatic nuisance species. That increase forced Colorado Parks and Wildlife to inspect each and every boat that enters and leaves state-managed waters.

Examples of aquatic nuisance species include zebra and quagga mussels, Asian carp and rusty crayfish, among others. Boats can be a significant source of how they spread, thus leading to detrimental environmental impacts on the water, CPW stated on its website.

Though the new policy “gives boaters more freedom” to come and go at Lake Pueblo, CPW will “not relax our ANS inspections as we continue to keep Lake Pueblo free of invasive zebra and quagga mussels,” Stadterman said.

Boaters that leave after hours must still follow CPW’s “clean, drain and dry” ANS protocols, according to the release. Some of those protocols include inspecting watercraft before they enter the water and decontaminating them if they have any aquatic nuisance species attached.

However, boaters won’t receive a seal that designates their boat as clean if they depart after hours, so they may be required to admit their vessel to a decontamination station before it can re-enter the water.

Decontamination hours at the park are currently from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

The new gates, which resemble railroad crossing guards, have sensors and spike strips that allow boaters to leave the water but restrict anyone from entering it after the deadline.

This article originally appeared on The Pueblo Chieftain: Lake Pueblo State Park installs new gates to permit late boat departures