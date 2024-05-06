Lake, Porter County voters have contested races to choose from in Tuesday’s primary

As Lake and Porter County residents head to the polls Tuesday, they will face a few contested races, including Republican candidates for governor and Republican candidates for U.S. House of Representatives District 1.

Lake County Democratic Party Chairman Jim Wieser said the party has strong incumbents seeking reelection. A few Democratic races, like State Representative District 3 and Lake County Commissioner District 3, have contested primaries.

Given the Democratic races, Wieser said he anticipates a larger voter turnout in November.

“I do expect a big turnout in the fall, but not right now,” Wieser said. “I don’t expect it to be different from other primaries.”

Porter County Republican Party Chairman Mike Simpson said the party has been working toward encouraging people to go out and vote. But it’s likely the voter turnout will be “abysmal,” he said.

Simpson said the Republican party has found a number of strong candidates for each office.

“I am looking forward to seeing their success and then getting ready for the fall,” Simpson said.

Six Republican candidates are running to replace Gov. Eric Holcomb when he leaves office in January, including U.S. Senator Mike Braun, Lieutenant Governor Suzanne Crouch and former Indiana Attorney General Curtis Hill. Also on the ballot are businessmen Eric Doden and Brad Chambers, and stay-at-home mom Jamie Reitenour.

The winner of the Republican primary race will face former Indiana Superintendent of Public Instruction Jennifer McCormick in the race for governor in the general election.

Democratic candidates Marc Carmichael, a former business executive, and Valerie McCray, a psychologist, are running for U.S. Senate. The winner will face U.S. Rep. Jim Banks in November.

Republicans Randy Niemeyer, Lake County Councilman District 7; Ben Ruiz, a businessman; and Mark Leyva, a steelworker are seeking the Republican nomination for the U.S. House of Representatives District 1 seat. The winner will face U.S. Rep Frank Mrvan in November.

In Lake County, Commissioner Michael Repay is seeking reelection for his District 3 seat. Former county councilman Al Menchaca, Attorney Matthew J. Celestin and Richard A. Deleon are also running in the Democratic primary for the District 3 commissioner seat.

Humberto Prado and Kimberly Poland are facing off in the Republican primary for the District 3 Lake County commissioner seat.

Lake County Surveyor Bill Emerson Jr. is running for reelection and facing challenger Reginald Tisdale in the Democratic primary.

Lake County Coroner David Pastrick is running for reelection and facing challengers Danielle E. Carter and Elizabeth Ann-Marie Hmurovic in the Democratic primary.

For State Representative District 3, Ragen Hatcher is seeking reelection and facing attorney Heather McCarthy in the Democratic primary.

Republicans Jeff Larson and Manuel Maldonado are vying for State Representative District 10. Whoever wins will face State Rep. Charles Moseley in November.

For State Senate District 3, Gary Mayor Eddie Melton’s former seat, David Vinzant is seeking reelection and facing challenger Mark Spencer, a Gary Council member, in the Democratic primary.

Republicans Maya Angelou Brown and Will Miller are seeking their party’s nomination in the State Senate District 3 race.

In Porter County, three Republicans are running for the Commissioner District 1 seat including Ed Morales, Dean Moretton and Corrie Sharp. The winner will face Democrat Dan L. Whitten in November.

Six Republicans are seeking the Porter County Council At-Large seat: Incumbents Andy Bozak and Mike Brickner are facing Nicole Baker, Michelle Harris, Dawn Miller and Nate Uldricks. On the Democratic side incumbent Sylvia Graham is facing Bob DeRuntz, Susie Talevski and Erik Wagner, who are seeking the at-large council seat.

Porter County voters of each party are being asked to select three at-large candidates on their ballots.

Polls are open 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday. For polling locations, visit the Lake County Board of Elections and Registration or the Porter County Elections and Voter Registration websites.

