Lake Okeechobee releases back for Fort Myers-Cape Coral area as algae advisories pop up

Lake Okeechobee gates are open again on the Caloosahatchee River side as the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers announced Friday that discharges to the west coast will increase starting Saturday.

These increased releases come at a time when the Florida Department of Health in Lee County issued blue-green algae advisories for the Alva Boat Ramp and Caloosahatchee River at Inlet Drive.

Mike Parsons, a professor and researcher at Florida Gulf Coast University's Water School, said blue-green algae is already in the system, so additional inflows from the lake shouldn't make conditions worse, at least not for now.

"I went to Franklin Lock last week and saw the streaks on the water and they're getting ready to do discharges again and I know there is (blue-green algae) present in the Cape Coral canals and downstream, so we're not necessarily looking at Lake Okeechobee inoculating a bloom downstream," Parsons said. "But as water warms, we're definitely going to keep a close eye on it for sure."

Blue-green algae coats the Caloosahatchee shoreline at the W.P, Franklin Lock in Olga, more than a month into sustained polluted releases from Lake Okeechobee.

Blue-green algae blooms have been recorded on the west side of Lake Okeechobee by the Florida Department of Environmental Protection, the state agency in charge of water quality.

Releases to both coasts went on for several weeks earlier this year, and coastal waters here turned chocolate brown as the Army Corps tried to lower Lake Okeechobee levels to prepare for the coming rainy and hurricane seasons.

The surface of Lake Okeechobee was 15 feet above sea level Friday, according to South Florida Water Management District records.

The Army Corps has typically conducted releases to keep lake levels between 12.5 and 15.5 feet above sea level.

Levels are a few feet higher than is needed for the healthy growth of the lake's aquatic vegetation, the spawning grounds for Okeechobee's world-class largemouth bass fishery.

But the agency stopped releases two weeks ago, then started them again at a rate of 650 cubic feet per second as measured at the W.P. Franklin Lock and Dam in Alva, the dividing line between the brackish estuary and the freshwater, upper portion of the river.

The west side of the lake is where the Caloosahatchee River was artificially connected to Lake Okeechobee in order to help drain the historic Everglades for farming and urban development.

The dry season turned out all wet

There is about a month left in the 2023-24 dry season, and the landscape is relatively wet.

El Nino brought the rain this past dry season, and it looks like Lee and Collier counties will end up well above average for precipitation since Nov. 2.

Visitors enjoy Bowditch Point Park onFort Myers Beach on Monday, Feb. 26, 2024. The Army Corp of Engineers started Lake Okeechobee releases on Feb. 17 due to high lake levels and continued El Nino conditions.

The rains wiped out a drought that lingered for much of 2023 in coastal Lee and Collier counties and minimized wildlife risks at a time of year when blazes can go on for days.

Southwest Florida has seen 18 inches, on average, this past dry season, according to South Florida Water Management District records.

Historically, rainy season weather patterns have taken over on May 15, according to the National Weather Service.

Hurricane season starts June 1 and runs through November.

The area would see about a foot of rain during a typical dry season, according to water district records.

The rains have left the landscape saturated one year after the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration declared coastal Lee and Collier counties to be in a moderate drought.

Wildfire threat minimized this year

Wildfire risks have been somewhat minimized as the region scored between 200 and 299 on the Florida Keetch-Byram Drought Index, or KBDI, a wildfire risk scale that ranges from 0 for a saturated landscape to 800 for super-crispy conditions.

Lee County measured 650 and Collier tallied 553, respectively, on April 12 of 2023, according to Florida Forest Service records.

This year only the western tip of the Panhandle is abnormally dry.

The rest of the state is wet for April, records indicate.

NOAA's 90-day outlook calls for above-average rainfall and above-average temperatures between now and July 1.

