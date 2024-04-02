Lake O discharges: DOH issues health alert for more toxic algae in St. Lucie River, C-44

The Florida Department of Health issued a health alert Tuesday after confirming toxic algae at two more locations.

The toxin microcystin was found in water samples the Florida Department of Environmental Protection took March 28, but in concentrations less than 8 parts per billion, which the Environmental Protection Agency says is harmful to people, pets and wildlife to touch, ingest or inhale:

St. Lucie River at the Harborage: 1.4 parts per billion

St. Lucie (C-44) Canal at the Army Corps campground: 0.6 parts per billion.

DOH issued a health alert March 29 after finding toxic algae in these three locations:

St. Lucie Canal (C-44) at the 96th Street bridge: 17 parts per billion.

St. Lucie River at Four Rivers in Palm City: 11 parts per billion

St. Lucie River at the Palm City Bridge: 0.92 parts per billion

DEP is awaiting test results for water samples taken April 1-2 at these locations, where officials saw algae, including microscystis aeruginosa, a potentially toxic cyanobacteria commonly called "blue-green algae":

Lake Okeechobee on the lakeside of the Port Mayaca Lock and Dam

St. Lucie (C-44) Canal at the 96th Street bridge

St. Lucie (C-44) Canal at the Army Corps campground.

DEP did not find toxins in water samples taken last week at the St. Lucie River at the Seagate Harbor boat ramp.

Lake Okeechobee water that's discharged east can carry the toxic algae into the C-44 Canal, St. Lucie River, Indian River Lagoon, St. Lucie Inlet and the Atlantic Ocean, as it did in 2018, closing beaches on the July 4 weekend.

Lake O discharges have been on a routine two-week pause since Saturday. Col. James Booth on Friday is expected to announce whether the agency plans to stop or continue discharges in light of the toxic algae.

The health department advises people to take these precautions during discharges:

Do not drink, swim, wade, use personal watercraft, water ski or boat in waters where there is a visible blue-green algae bloom.

Wash your skin and clothing with soap and water if you have contact with algae or water that's discolored or smelly.

Keep pets away from the area. Water containing algae blooms are not safe for animals. Pets and livestock should have a different source of water when algae blooms are present.

Do not cook or clean dishes with water contaminated by algae blooms. Boiling the water will not eliminate the toxins.

Eating fillets from healthy fish caught in freshwater lakes experiencing blooms is safe. Rinse fish fillets with tap or bottled water, throw out the guts and cook fish well.

Do not eat shellfish in waters with algae blooms.

How to report algae blooms

DEP collects and analyzes algal bloom samples. Report algae sightings to DEP online or via its toll-free hotline at 855-305-3903.

Report fish kills to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Research Institute at 800-636-0511.

Report symptoms from exposure to an algal bloom or any aquatic toxin to the Florida Poison Information Center at 800-222-1222.

Contact your veterinarian if you believe your pet has become ill after consuming or having contact with water containing cyanobacteria (blue-green algae). If you have other health questions or concerns, call DOH-Martin at 772-221-4000.

This article originally appeared on Treasure Coast Newspapers: DOH issues health alert for more toxic algae in St. Lucie River