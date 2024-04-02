A Lake Norman brewery is expanding to Charlotte’s Metropolitan. Here’s when it’s opening

Lost Worlds Brewing is expanding this month with two new locations: a Midtown Charlotte taproom at Metropolitan and another at Truist Stadium, where the Winston-Salem Dash play.

The adventure-themed brewery that got its start in Lake Norman’s Cornelius community will open its Charlotte location April 13, while the Winston-Salem taproom will open at the Dash’s April 9 home opener.

“Our aim has always been to inspire our guests to ‘Find Their Adventure,’ and we’re poised to create unique outposts at locations where people enjoy spending time – whether that’s hiking the greenway or watching a baseball game,” brewery founder Dave Hamme said.

There’s even more to celebrate: The Cornelius taproom is hosting a party for its fourth anniversary on April 6 with activities from from noon–11 p.m. that include music, a dual beer release, food trucks, a pop-up market and swag.

What to expect in Charlotte

At Metropolitan, Lost Worlds guests will be able to mingle around the 4,000-square-foot space filled with historical and archaeological artifacts, plus murals by artist Julia Alexis. Dogs will be welcome — and you’ll even be able to buy “On the Greenway” dog biscuits made by Barley Jean Biscuits with the brewery’s spent grain.

Along with its craft beer offerings, the brewery will showcase an international wine list and a craft cocktail menu created by mixologist Yashira “Yoshi” Mejia. And when hunger strikes, you’ll be able to order from a special pub menu starting April 16 from neighboring Joan’s Bakery and Deli.

Activities you can join in on will include beer pairing dinners, historical walking tours, euchre tournaments, artisan markets and live music, plus a run club and a cycling club making use of the adjacent Little Sugar Creek Greenway.

“With its exceptional beverage selection and coveted space along the greenway, Lost Worlds Brewing is poised to become a magnet in Midtown,” Northwood Retail leasing manager Lauren Britt said.

What to expect in Winston-Salem

Winston-Salem Dash fans can enjoy a biergarten experience at the Lost Worlds taproom behind left field at Truist Stadium. Lost Worlds beer will also be served at concessions throughout the ballpark and private event spaces.

“We are excited to partner with Lost Worlds in bringing Dash fans even more beer options in Truist Stadium,” said Brian DeAngelis, president and general manager of The Dash. “The custom-built bar was made with both beer drinkers and families in mind.”

Location: Metropolitan, 1111 Metropolitan Ave, Charlotte, NC 28204

Location: 19700-D One Norman Blvd, Cornelius, NC 28031

Instagram: @lostworldscharlotte, @lostworldsbeer