Lake Nona holds a Memorial Day ceremony to honor veterans

The Orlando Veterans Affairs Healthcare System and Central Florida Veterans Memorial Park Foundation will host a Memorial Day ceremony on Friday.

The Memorial Day event will be at 11 a.m. on May 24.

The event will be at the amphitheater located at the rear entrance of the Orlando VA Medical Center in Lake Nona.

The VA Healthcare System said the event will pay tribute to the brave men and women who have selflessly served and sacrificed for the United States Armed Forces.

Marine Corps Major General James Hartsellm, executive director of the Florida Department of Veterans Affairs, will deliver the keynote address.

Attendees can park in the east and west parking garages and any available parking spots in the south parking lot near the emergency room.

Click here for more information about the event.

