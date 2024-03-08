This Lake Michigan 'time capsule' shipwreck is now on the Wisconsin historic register

ALGOMA - A 156-year-old shipwreck that its finders say is one of the most important in Wisconsin waters is now officially recognized as a historic place.

The wheel on the deck of the wreck of the Trinidad, photographed during a dive to document the remains.

The wreck of the Trinidad was named by the Wisconsin Historical Society to the State Register of Historic Places. She is 9½ miles east of the Algoma Pierhead Lighthouse, partially embedded about 270 feet below the surface of Lake Michigan.

What makes the wreck so important, Wisconsin Underwater Archeology Association president Brendon Baillod told the Advocate in September, is that its remains are intact, unlike most other wrecks in the Great Lakes. Its deck house still has dishes; the crew's possessions and other artifacts are inside; and her anchors, wheel, bell, other deck gear and even the rigging (which used wire instead of rope and thus didn't rot away) survive and remain in place.

"It's one of the most intact shipwrecks ever found in Wisconsin waters," Baillod said in that September interview. "It's a very significant find. … It's like a time capsule."

A news release from the historical society says the 140-foot-long schooner Trinidad represented a class of vessels called "canal schooners" or "canallers." They were unique to the Great Lakes because they were designed to transit the locks of the Welland Canal in Ontario, bypassing Niagara Falls while carrying the maximum amount of cargo through the locks with only inches to spare.

The Trinidad was built at Grand Island, New York, in 1867. Like other canallers, she would carry coal from eastern ports – Oswego, New York, in her case – to Milwaukee and Chicago, then return to New York with grain, a lucrative commodity at the time. But Baillod wrote on the Shipwreck World website that the Trinidad's owners apparently didn't spend much to maintain the ship, and by 1879, she was no longer fit to haul grain.

The cargo schooner Trinidad is seen in this photo during a winter layover in 1873 in Sarnia, Ontario, eight years before she sank off the Algoma coast in Lake Michigan.

The Trinidad was bringing coal from Port Huron, Michigan, to Milwaukee when on May 10, 1881, she began leaking more than usual after passing Sturgeon Bay and sank early in the morning of May 11, so quickly that the crew had no time to gather possessions and a Newfoundland that served as her mascot was unable to escape, although Capt. John Higgins and the entire eight-man crew survived.

Baillod and fellow Wisconsin Underwater Archeology Association maritime historian Robert Jaeck found the wreckage of the Trinidad last July after a two-year search but didn't immediately publicize their discovery. They instead reported it to the Wisconsin Historical Society’s Maritime Archeology program so it could be documented and 100% positively identified before shipwreck hunters and divers could disturb the location. They announced the discovery in September but didn't disclose the exact location until the wreck was named to the historic register to make sure it was protected.

State and federal laws protect this shipwreck. Divers may not remove artifacts or structure when visiting this site. Removing, defacing, displacing or destroying artifacts or sites is a crime.

The Trinidad joins four shipwrecks in the waters off nearby Door County named within the past year to the state register of historic places. The historical society added the Emeline and Peoria, off the Baileys Harbor shore, and the lumber schooners Boaz and Sunshine, both in North Bay off Lake Michigan, to the state register in 2023, giving Door County 30 wrecks on the register. The Emeline, Boaz and Sunshine since have been added to the National Register of Historic Places as well.

For more information, visit wisconsinhistory.org or wisconsinshipwrecks.org.

