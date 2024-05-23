Lake Mead among deadliest national parks; preparations underway for busy holiday weekend

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – Lake Mead is preparing for a wave of visitors this Memorial Day weekend. It’s one of the busiest weekends on the water, which means a lot of work for those protecting the park.

The park ranks among the deadliest national parks in the country.

“In 2023 we had 29 fatalities, 7 of those were drownings so water safety is first and foremost on our minds,” Chief Ranger Trouper Snow of the National Park Service explained.

During the Memorial Day weekend, the lake is getting assistance from area law enforcement along with the Coast Guard Auxiliary to help boaters stay safe on the water.

Lake Mead is preparing for a wave of visitors this Memorial Day weekend. It’s one of the busiest weekends out on the water, which means lots of work for those protecting this park. (KLAS)

One of their many resources in addition to other agencies is their fire boat “Brown” with a water cannon that can shoot 1,500 gallons of water a minute at a fire on the lake. The boat is named after Lake Mead ranger Thomas Kenneth Brown who died in a training accident in 1973.

While boat fires are not a common occurrence they can be very dangerous. They only get a few boat fires a year on Lake Mead.

Another factor affecting boaters is water levels which are expected to remain stable this year according to the Bureau of Reclamation. This means all boat launches are expected to be open this weekend and throughout the year.

Chief of Staff at Lake Mead Recreation Area Christa Johnston said knowing current conditions is critical before you get on the water.

“The weather can often change out on the lake unpredictably and very quickly. We have high winds, and we do get white caps out here,” she said.

If you get into trouble, you won’t have a lot of time, said Coast Guard Auxiliary Commander Bob Cromley, who helps conduct vessel exams.

“We need to get off this boat or whatever the situation is. 20 seconds is the given time to get that life jacket on,” he explained.

He and his team help educate the public on water safety.

Those going out on the water, are required to have one life jacket for each person on the boat. At Lake Mead, you must have your boat registered with the state, and all watercraft are required to display an Aquatic Invasive Species decal to help prevent the spread of quagga and zebra mussels through Nevada waterways.

More information on Lake Mead requirements and current conditions can be found by CLICKING HERE.

