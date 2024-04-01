Wichita Falls and North Texas faced a risk of severe weather on Monday, to be followed by days of clear skies and warm temperatures.

The National Weather Service placed Wichita Falls at slight risk for severe thunderstorms on Monday with the greatest threat being strong winds and large hail. Risk of tornadoes was low.

Despite good rain recently, Wichita Falls lake levels fell during the past week.

By Monday morning, Wichita Falls was about 2.5 inches ahead of normal rainfall for this date in the year, but that didn’t help area lakes. The combined level of lakes Arrowhead and Kickapoo fell 0.3 percent this past week for a total of 55.7 percent.

Wichita Falls water customers remain under Stage One Drought Watch restrictions.

Lake Kemp, which provides a portion of the Wichita Falls water supply, was 72.9 percent full Monday.

A small chance of rain returns to the forecast next weekend.

This article originally appeared on Wichita Falls Times Record News: Lake levels decline despite above normal rainfall