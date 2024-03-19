Lake-Lehman School Board seat vacant after resignation

Mar. 18—LEHMAN TWP. — Lake-Lehman School Board is looking for people interested in filling a vacant seat, thanks to the resignation of Alfred DeAngelis. The board accepted the resignation at Monday's regular monthly meeting, effective the same day, and authorized the secretary to post the vacancy.

After the meeting Board President Robert Wright said the district will accept letters of interest/applications for the post for three weeks and vote on a replacement at the April 15 meeting. Under state law the board has 30 days to choose a replacement. If the board can't agree by then, a Luzerne County judge makes the decision.

DeAngelis term expires in December of next year. Lake-Lehman is one of two school districts in Luzerne County that elects board members by region. DeAngelis represents region 2, which includes Ross and Lehman townships, and any replacement must be from region 2. Wright said DeAngelis is moving out of the district.

Other than the resignation, the agenda was light. The board approved the operating budget for Luzerne Intermediate Unit 18. The LIU serves schools in all of Luzerne County and part of Wyoming County, and while most of those services are per-pupil fees, the operating budget must be approved by the 12 school boards that jointly provide representatives to the LIU Board of Directors. This year's LIU operating budget is about $3.3 million.

And the board approved an agreement with Franklin and Marshall College to participate in the College Advising Corps Program in 2024-25 and 2025-26 at a total cost of $32,700 per year. The program brings advisers to students in an effort to increase opportunities by "making education beyond high school more accessible and equitable," according to Franklin and Marshall's website. The advisers "engage high school students and their families throughout the career exploration and post-secondary planning process."

