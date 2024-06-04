Lake Jacksonville Association receives donations for July Fourth fireworks

Jun. 4—The Lake Jacksonville Association has announced details for its 2024 Fourth of July fireworks display.

This year's event will take place on Lake Jacksonville at dark. The fireworks can be seen at the concession area of Lake Jacksonville.

The annual fireworks display is made possible through donations from local businesses, non-profits and residents. The Lake Jacksonville Association collects these donations each year and has received several to date.

The following have made contributions for the 2024 fireworks show.

—$5,073 Jacksonville Poker Run Committee

—$1,000 Bill McRae Ford

—$500 Austin Bank

—$500 Jacksonville Chamber of Commerce

—$500 Texas National Bank

—$500 Homeland Real Estate

—$500 Jacksonville Insurance

Any business, group or individual desiring to contribute, may send donations by mail to Lake Jacksonville Association, P.O. Box 33, Jacksonville, Texas 75766.