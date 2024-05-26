Lake Geneva cicada emergence, area 'loaded' with insects

LAKE GENEVA, Wis. - Two types of cicadas are emerging at the same time, something that hasn't happened since Thomas Jefferson was president.

One type has emerged in Lake Geneva, and it's causing quite a buzz as the bugs take over.

"Loaded with them, piles and piles," said resident Shawn Laskowski.

It might sound like leaves crunching under your feet, but it's definitely not.

"It’s crazy," Laskowski said. "Last time I saw it was as a kid, and it wasn’t even nearly this many."

For the first time since 1803, both 13-year and 17-year cicadas are emerging in the U.S. The 17-year Brood XIII is the only one known to emerge in Wisconsin, the DNR said, and some are surfacing in Lake Geneva.

"Everyone is going nuts on them," said Laskowski.

At Seminary Park, the insects are almost impossible to miss.

"You don’t see it every day. Even if you are not a bug person, it’s still cool to come up and see them," Laskowski said.

People aren't just coming to look at the bugs. Visit Lake Geneva is hosting a "Cicadapalooza" in June – complete with a "cicadalicious" dessert, and even beer brewed with dehydrated, ground cicadas.

"I’ve heard of the brandy old fashioned, where they put them in there and drink it and eat it," said Laskowski. "I won’t do that."

The cicadas only live for four to six weeks, and they're harmless. Whether you love them or hate them, they've made Lake Geneva their home.

"I’ve heard some neighbors say they just don’t want to deal with it, and that they wish they were all gone," said Laskowski.

Experts say the cicadas are going to be around until mid-June.

"They’ll turn dark and keep climbing and mate, and they’ll split a tree branch and start the cycle all over again," said Laskowski.