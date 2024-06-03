Lake Erie Transit general manager celebrates retirement

MONROE — Lake Erie Transit General Manager Mark Jagodzinski is celebrating his retirement after more than 33 years of guiding the public transit provider through growth, improvements, the COVID-19 pandemic and more.

Jagodzinski, 66, is a Bedford resident. He joined L.E.T. as general manager in September 1990. He led the company through many changes including major improvements to the LET facility, a complete remodel of the administrative building and the addition of a maintenance building with five bays, a 30-bus parking garage and the Telegraph Transfer Station.

With former Assistant Manager Denise Drodt, he also guided Monroe County riders through the introduction of electronic fare boxes and cards, the construction of the Downtown Transfer Station, and led numerous successful millage renewal campaigns with just one fare increase (from 70 cents to one dollar).

Pictured are Jeffrey “J.T.” Hensley of Monroe, left, and Mark Jagodzinski of Bedford, who is celebrating his retirement after more than 33 years with Lake Erie Transit.

Jagodzinski said the changes he has seen in technology over the years has been “mind blowing.”

“We used to do everything by paper and pen,” Jagodzinski said. “Now, it’s all computerized dispatched. We do all our reservations by computer. It’s all computerized.”

Another dramatic change was the buses themselves, Jagodzinski said.

“We’re using a diesel/electric hybrid bus on our fixed routes, which is significantly different than the equipment we had 30 years ago,” he said. “Everything that we do internally, technology-wise, has made us safer, and we communicate better.”

Subscribe Now: For all the latest local developments, breaking news and high school sports content.

When the pandemic put a halt to public activity, bus service was reduced to limit the spread of COVID, but L.E.T. service continued. As buses returned to regular-route service, Jagodzinski, along with all L.E.T. personnel, worked to protect riders and other residents from the virus.

He said one of the challenges at the time was making the commitment to keep the buses running.

“Everybody else was shutting down, but we had some drivers that were willing to do the work. We told them we had work for them. They were very brave taking on that task.” Jagodzinski said. “They did what they needed to do to stay safe.”

Jagodzinski said L.E.T. stopped a lot of the regular service and offered a dial-a-ride service for anyone needing to get around in town.

“Ridership was dramatically low but there were people who had no other means of getting around. They still had to go to the doctor or the grocery store,” he said. “We stayed open every day to make sure they got where they need to go. Our focus was on what was best for our passengers, our employees and our community.”

Under his direction, L.E.T. buses became colorful symbols of local pride. With Monroe County agency and partner Sheroian Associates, the bus wraps were developed, designed, executed and revealed to county residents.

He also led development of the community driven campaign which led to the bus wraps, a new website and many other rider benefits.

To celebrate Jagodzinski’s career, a dinner was hosted by the L.E.T. board of directors.

As Jagodzinski enters into retirement, he said he’s looking forward to spending more time with his three grandchildren and relaxing before considering the possibility of doing some independent contracting and consulting work.

Jeffrey “J.T.” Hensley of Monroe , who joined L.E.T. as administrative manager in 2021, will be Jagodzinski’s replacement.

“For the past couple of years I’ve been working under Mark’s tutelage,” Hensley said. “The biggest thing I’m looking forward to is bringing us into a more modern approach with some things like app-based ride scheduling and new, zero carbon buses.”

The 33-year-old said he’s happy to take on the new challenge.

This article originally appeared on The Monroe News: Lake Erie Transit general manager celebrates retirement