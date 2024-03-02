Lake District parking fees set to rise

The highest hike of 67% will affect Brockhole

Parking fees are set to rise at 19 sites across the Lake District.

It means hourly and weekly charges will increase at all but four car parks managed by the Lake District National Park Authority (LDNPA).

The price hike will vary depending on location, but day rates remain unaffected.

The highest of 67% will affect Brockhole - the Lake District National Park's visitor centre - where tariffs will go up from £3 to £5 for two hours.

Most car parks will see a £1 rise for a two-hour parking window, bringing the fee to either £4 or £5.

Charges will stay the same at Ravenglass, Buttermere, Coniston Boating Centre and Hawkshead for this year to account for "local circumstances".

According to the Local Democracy Reporting Service, work to implement the new fees will start immediately.

However, changes may take several weeks to go live at certain locations.

A report prepared ahead of the resources committee's meeting, where the decision was made, said the rises would help to address volatility in the LDNPA's income.

"Trading income from the visitor economy is demand-led, and demand can rise and fall significantly during any financial year as a result of the weather and wider economic conditions", the report added.

Additional reporting by Dan Hunt, Local Democracy Reporting Service.

