Lake County standoff suspect allegedly opened fire at authorities

Apr. 9—A 63-year-old Lake County man is behind bars after allegedly firing at law enforcement personnel during a Saturday evening standoff on Kerr Dam Road.

Rick Riebe is being held on pending charges of partner or family member assault, assault on an officer and criminal endangerment, Lake County Sheriff Don Bell said in a media release. More charges could be forthcoming, he said.

Lake County deputies headed to the Kerr Dam Road home about 7:30 p.m., April 6 after receiving reports of domestic violence in the house. Bell said the victim had fled the house and a relative alerted authorities after seeing their injuries.

Riebe allegedly threatened to shoot arriving deputies and barricaded himself in the home. After negotiations by phone failed, the Sheriff's Office asked for — and received — assistance from the regional SWAT team, Bell said.

Law enforcement officials deployed chemical agent munitions in the home about 11:30 p.m. in an attempt to drive Riebe outside, according to Bell. Riebe then allegedly began firing in the general area of officers with a shotgun and a rifle.

He exited about 15 minutes later and a K9 subdued him, Bell said. No one was injured in the shooting, he said.

