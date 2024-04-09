Lake County Sheriff: Inmates attacked officer during attempted jailbreak

Apr. 9—Two Lake County inmates attacked a detention center officer in a foiled escape attempt Friday, authorities say.

The inmates, who were not identified, launched the unsuccessful jailbreak about 7 p.m. after taking control of the detention center officer's keys, Lake County Sheriff Don Bell said in a media release. Another officer intervened and ultimately corralled the pair, he said.

Lake County deputies and Polson Police officers responded to the jail following the attempted escape to "quell further disturbances ... and lock all inmates down," Bell said.

The alleged escape attempt remains under investigation. The Lake County Attorney's Office is reviewing the incident for possible criminal charges, Bell said.

He thanked the Polson Police Department for assisting the Sheriff's Office.

