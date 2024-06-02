Lake County, Ohio, hit by earthquake; California sees 4 within hours

Things got a little shaky in parts of Ohio this weekend, and the U.S. Geological Survey confirmed it was from an earthquake.

A 2.6 magnitude earthquake hit the area outside Madison in Lake County, about a 45-minute drive northeast of Cleveland, just after 6 a.m. local time Saturday, according to the USGS,

Structural damage was not reported, according to Fox 8, but people told the news outlet they felt the earthquake rock through their homes.

California shaken by several earthquakes

California also was shaken by several earthquakes Sunday, three of which ranked as a magnitude of 3.0 or higher.

People in Alum Rock, California, experienced a 3.4 magnitude earthquake at 3:35 a.m. local time.

According to USGS, the following cities in California also experienced quakes:

