Lake County GOP leaders say 11th hour ballot move was 'deeply immoral and depraved'

TAVARES — The Lake County Republican Party Executive Committee has voted to censure Mark Jordan and his tax collector brother, David, after Mark qualified to run for property appraiser after incumbent Carey Baker left the building Friday.

The censure resolution said the move was “deeply immoral and depraved” and “unbecoming of a Republican office.”

Lake Republican Chairman Anthony Sabatini called it “fraud” in a Facebook post. He said the 120-member Lake Republican body will vote on the measure next week.

But the brothers have said they did nothing wrong, and Supervisor of Elections Alan Hays agrees.

“Later inspection of all the qualifying documents of both candidates shows everything is in order and all filings are considered timely in that both candidates were in the building for the purpose of qualifying before the noon deadline,” Hays said in a written statement on June 20.

Baker, who has been property appraiser since 2012, qualified as a write-in in the last election instead of submitting almost 3,000 petition signatures or paying the nearly $11,000 qualifying fee. He said he does this so he can return money to campaign contributors.

Supporters will now have to write in his name on a blank spot on the ballot.

Mark Jordan likely failed to withdraw his name from the North Lake Hospital Board before qualifying in time for the property appraiser post, Sabatini said. But that was not the case, Hays said.

Elections staffers had all candidates fill out a time-stamped form to note their time of arrival. Mark Jordan’s form was stamped at 11:48 a.m., Hays said. Qualifying closed at noon.

Hays said this procedure was approved by the Florida Division of Elections.

Baker went first. He said he had a speaking engagement so he left. Mark Jordan, accompanied by his brother, then submitted the qualifying fee. By the time his paperwork was finished, it was 12:48 p.m., Hays said, but Jordan was in the building before staffers closed the door and put a sign on it saying qualifying had ended.

Sabatini, in a phone interview with the Daily Commercial on June 20, conceded that Jordan’s actions were probably not “illegal” but could be subject to civil action.

As for the censure, “we can prohibit them from party events, take away any official recognition, remove them from the party website, literature and other resources,” he said on social media.

“I’m going to fight this to the hilt,” Sabatini said, including writing to Gov. Ron DeSantis. He said the County Commission would take a vote on it on Tuesday.

Baker said he felt like he had been “double-crossed” by David Jordan, whom he considered to be a friend. David said he raised the possibility of someone else qualifying, "but I didn't say it was my brother."

Mark Jordan, in a phone interview June 17, said the establishment Republicans were being anti-democratic. “Is this an aristocracy?”

“He didn’t do anything wrong,” David Jordan said of his brother.

