Lake County explores including solar panels in land-use comprehensive plan

TAVARES – Lake County commissioners are exploring including floating solar panels in its land-use comprehensive plan.

Commissioners approved taking out a legal advertisement on the measure on May 21. It comes up for a second reading on June 25th.

“We have not had a presentation regarding floating solar, and do not have details about operation, cost, return on investment or logistics,” said county spokeswoman Sarah Lux.

However, the idea is catching fire, including in Orange County, where floating panels are providing electricity for 25 percent of a water plant that serves 80,000 residents.

Carrie Black, chief sustainability officer for Orange County, told WESH-TV News in March that the panels covering two-acres of water, will reach its return on investment in 11 years. Solar panels last about 25 years.

The largest floating solar plant in the Southeast is pictured here in North Carolina. Lake County commissioners are exploring including floating solar panels in its land-use comprehensive plan. (Credit: Photo provided by Duke Energy)

“We are looking to replicate this at many of our facilities with utilities and across the county as well,” she said.

Floating solar panels are not just being installed in Orange County. Duke Energy has installed 1,872 panels on a 1,200-acre pond at Bartow, in Polk County.

“We’re looking at all sorts of creative ways to be more sustainable and reliably meet customer energy needs,” said Project Manager Shayna White on a Duke Energy website.

The floating panels have an advantage over traditional panels. The Bartow panels absorb light from both sides, which can produce 10 to 20 percent more power.

The site in Bartow is a former phosphate mine.

One of the added benefits is that the panels prevent water evaporation and cool the temperature of the water. That could be especially beneficial in places like Nevada and California.

The proposed Lake County ordinance was presented to the Planning & Zoning Board and unanimously recommended for approval on May 1, Lux said.

A copy of the proposed ordinance was handed to the Affordable Housing Advisory Committee and the Home Builders Association of Lake-Sumter on April 25.

State law requires local governments to include floating solar panels in comprehensive land-use regulations.

County regulations are drafted to encourage the use of solar and other clean alternatives.

