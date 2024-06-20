Lake County coroner identifies victim in I-80/94 crash

The Lake County Coroner’s Office has identified the person killed in an early morning wreck Wednesday on Interstate 80/94 in Hammond as Alfred Follow III, 67, of Portage.

An autopsy showed Follow died at the scene from multiple blunt force trauma injuries and mechanical asphyxiation, according to a release from the coroner’s office. Follow was the only occupant in his vehicle.

Troopers with the Lowell post of the Indiana State Police were called just after 1 a.m. on June 19 to the westbound lane of the interstate near the 1.0-mile marker for a crash involving a passenger vehicle and a semi-truck, state police said in a release.

The crash was near Calumet Avenue, about 1 mile east of the Illinois/Indiana state line.

A preliminary investigation by Trooper Kevin Council showed that a white Jeep Grand Cherokee had been traveling westbound on I-80/94 near the 1.1-mile marker when it struck an attenuator in the gore area for the exit ramp to Calumet Avenue, police said.

The Jeep came to a rest in the right lane of the interstate, facing eastbound in the westbound lanes. The Jeep was then struck nearly head-on by a white 2021 Volvo tractor and trailer.

The Hammond Fire Department also assisted at the scene.