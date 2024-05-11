Lake City Police Department uses license plate readers to help catch suspect in stolen vehicle case

The combined use of Gunshot Detection Systems and License Plate Readers (LPRs) in Lake City has recently proven highly effective in law enforcement, marking a significant breakthrough in crime prevention.

Since their implementation in October 2023, the Gunshot Detection System and LPRs have been crucial in enhancing law enforcement efforts. The systems have notably increased leads in cases involving gunshots and vehicle-related crimes, streamlining the process of identifying suspects and locating stolen vehicles.

A notable success story emerged on May 3, 2024, when the Lake City Police Department responded to a stolen vehicle report at Regal Inn on W US Hwy 90.

Following standard procedures and entering the stolen vehicle information into national and state databases, an alert was triggered through the LPR system. Just two days later, a deputy received an alert matching the stolen vehicle’s license plate.

Through coordinated efforts between the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office and the Lake City Police Department, law enforcement swiftly located the stolen vehicle and apprehended the driver.

“Chief of Police Gerald Butler expressed pride in the early outcomes of the new systems, emphasizing the rapid pace of technological advancements not only for citizens but also for law enforcement.” The LCPD said in a released statement. “He highlighted the importance of collaboration among local agencies, stating that it’s instrumental in safeguarding citizens and their property, as well as in building solid cases to remove criminals from the streets.”

The successful apprehension serves as a testament to the efficacy of integrated technological solutions in enhancing public safety and combating criminal activity.

Authorities announced the arrest of Victoria Grace Mcleod, born on April 8, 1991, residing at 801 SW Daisy Road, Lake City, FL 33024. Mcleod was wanted for Grand Theft of a Motor Vehicle, Petit Theft, Violation of Probation, Possession of less than 20 grams of Marijuana, and Driving with a Suspended or Revoked License.

