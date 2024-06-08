Lake City Police arrest woman for attempted homicide after hitting victim with her car

One person has been arrested for attempted homicide in Lake City.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

The Lake City Police Department said on Sat., Jun 8 just before 9 a.m., officers responded to a call of a person injured at the corner of South Marion Avenue and SW Crescent Street.

Officers found a person suffering from severe injuries to their head and body. First aid was administered by officers, firefighters, and EMTs.

READ: ‘She did not deserve this:’ Victim’s family speaks out after Thursday’s deadly shooting

Police said a witness saw the victim arguing with the driver of a Buick car. The victim attempted to walk away when the driver accelerated and struck the victim, throwing them into the windshield.

The driver then fled the area.

Charnavia Criswell was identified as the driver. She was found and arrested by police and transported to the Columbia County Detention Center.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.