Lake City mother arrested for leaving child alone at hotel

Harley Crews, of Lake City, has been arrested after leaving her child alone in a hotel room, according to the Lake City Police Department.

Police responded to reports of a child left alone at Knights Inn on Commerce Boulevard around 8:30 p.m. on June 16.

The person who called the police told officers Crews checked into the hotel with a kid and then was seen leaving without the child.

During the investigation, police discovered Crews left her daughter alone to get food.

After officers found the daughter alone, Crews was arrested and is now charged with child neglect.

