Lake Brownwood at 77% capacity

BROWNWOOD, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Temperatures are expected to hit the 90s this weekend, with many people in Brownwood enjoying some time in the sun. For longtime resident Cody Wilson and his family, navigating to Lake Brownwood is a yearly tradition. But with hot summers, in the past few years, they had to chart a different course.

“This boat ramp recently opened, I think, last week, so we have been dropping off at the dam, which is about 5 miles that way,” explained Wilson.

Due to recent rains, Wilson shares that it’s now the perfect time to take the cover off the boat. According to Water Data for Texas, Lake Brownwood is now 77 percent full, compared to 68 percent at this time last year. He is excited to see the lake start to return to higher levels.

“It’s differently great to have the water back to its level and getting to drop off the boat here and not having to drive all the way over there; five to six years ago, we seen it to where it was covering our dock and our pier is going over it and up on our back yard,” said Wilson.

With warmer temperatures and school almost out, businesses are also gearing up to welcome the summer crowd. Michael Clark, a manager at Lakeside Bar and Grill, is excited that things will get busy.

“It’s getting back up where people can finally use their boats. It’s really nice. Everybody coming out to the lake [is] looking forward to it,” added Wilson.

